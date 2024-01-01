Defence Minister
DefExpo 2022: 75 Nations, 1,340 Indian Firms Join Largest-ever Defence Exhibition
As many as 451 partnerships in terms of MoUs, transfer of technology agreements and product launches, almost double than the last edition, are expected at the event
Recalibrating National Security To Improve Cybersecurity
The escalated percentage of skilled cybercriminals is clashing with the development of more critical tools that are probably entering the broader ecosystem through an outlawed market
Cyber Security Becoming a Critical Component Of National Security
Given defence and security initiatives are mostly conceptualized and led at the level of the national governments, they inevitably and organically become a critical component of national security
FDI Limit for Defence Equipment Hiked from 49% to 74%; FM Stresses on 'Make in India' for Defence
In the fourth tranche of measures, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced policy reforms that will help build Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)
How Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would boost Defence Sector with Global Investors
Rajnath Singh on Monday invited global investors to invest in aerospace and defence goods and services in order to raise employment and reduce import dependence
India Gets Its First-ever Full-Time Woman Defence Minister
India's security is now in the hands of two women leaders
How This IAS Officer Made a Powerful Entry into PM's Cabinet
In his noteworthy career, Singh has been a part of multiple roles under the UPA and NDA government.