Destination Wedding Industry
How Destination Weddings Are Creating Business For Wedding Planners
New-age couples want to make their marriage special so that it is remembered by everyone
Emerging Business Opportunities Within the Wedding Industry
With all the hype surrounding this segment and the craze among Indians for a memorable one, the industry is expected to grow at 20 per cent per year
Challenges Faced in the Wedding Industry and How to Overcome Them?
The market size of the wedding industry is expected to reach an astounding INR 45,000 crore by 2020 while experiencing an annual growth of 25-30 percent
Indian Hospitality Woos Destination Wedding Industry
Indian destination wedding industry is getting bigger and is expected to have an annual growth rate of 25-30per cent by 2020