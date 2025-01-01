Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl

The firm typically invests at the seed to Series A stages, often placing early bets on repeat founders.

By Minakshi Sangwan
Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl's Eternal Capital Rebrands as Sadev Ventures

Following the rebanding, its existing portfolio, team and operating structure will remain unchanged.

Crafting the Future with Operator-Led Venture Capital: Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl

Since 2019–20, Dhruv has spearheaded 60 investments across various sectors, including notable companies like Stupa Sports Analytics, Basic Home Loan, ApniBus, Volt Money, DrinkPrime, AdmitKard, GenWise, Vama, and Fleek.

Former BharatPe COO Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl Launches INR 120 Cr Maiden VC Fund

The fund seeks to create a diverse portfolio of "solutions for the future" and intends to invest in 40 start-ups over the course of the next three years, ranging from seed to pre-series A.