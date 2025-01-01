Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl
Dhandha-Driven Investment Strategist
The firm typically invests at the seed to Series A stages, often placing early bets on repeat founders.
Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl's Eternal Capital Rebrands as Sadev Ventures
Following the rebanding, its existing portfolio, team and operating structure will remain unchanged.
Crafting the Future with Operator-Led Venture Capital: Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl
Since 2019–20, Dhruv has spearheaded 60 investments across various sectors, including notable companies like Stupa Sports Analytics, Basic Home Loan, ApniBus, Volt Money, DrinkPrime, AdmitKard, GenWise, Vama, and Fleek.
Former BharatPe COO Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl Launches INR 120 Cr Maiden VC Fund
The fund seeks to create a diverse portfolio of "solutions for the future" and intends to invest in 40 start-ups over the course of the next three years, ranging from seed to pre-series A.