Following the rebanding, its existing portfolio, team and operating structure will remain unchanged.

Eternal Capital, an early-stage venture capital fund, has rebranded itself as Sadev Ventures.

"The fund will now operate with this new identity as its vision and ambition mature. It plans to not only double down on its India-first strategy but also enable many of its portfolio companies to expand overseas by leveraging global LPs and strategic partners," the VC said in a release.

Launched in mid 2024 by former BharatPe COO Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl, the fund claims to have already invested nearly half of its INR 120 crore corpus across 20 startups. It also has the option to raise an additional INR 120 crore.

Portfolio firms include consumer and technology ventures such as Asaya, Cleevo, Cookd, Gladful, Hypergro, Bidso and Liquide. The fund remains sector-agnostic, writing cheques between INR 2 crore and INR 6 crore at seed to pre-series A stages.

Its advisory board includes Suhail Sameer (ex-CEO, BharatPe), Miten Sampat (President, CRED) and Nikhil Bhandarkar (Founder, Panthera Peak). Its investors include Chris Bayley (CoverGenius), Vish Sowani (Visa), Deep Kalra (MakeMyTrip), Nalin Negi (BharatPe), Shaily Mehrotra (FixDerma) and Vikas Gupta (VLCC).

