digit insurance
Digit Insurance: India Gets its First Unicorn Of 2021
The Bengaluru headquartered startup founded by insurance veteran Kamesh Goyal is now valued at $1.9 billion post investment
On World Entrepreneurs' Day, Digit Launches SME Buddy to Simplify Insurance for SMEs and Startups
The online tool helps entrepreneurs calculate the insurance coverage for their business by keying in details about the nature of the business, its industry, assets linked to the enterprise and the businesses resources
Digit is Busting Complexity in Insurance With Technology
Through Digit Insurance, Kamesh Goyal wants to simplify the insurance customer's journey, right from picking products, to policy issuance to claim processes
An Indian Fairfax-backed Company is Simplifying Insurance for the Customers
The startup claims a settlement ratio of 92 per cent