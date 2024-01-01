digit insurance

News and Trends

Digit Insurance: India Gets its First Unicorn Of 2021

The Bengaluru headquartered startup founded by insurance veteran Kamesh Goyal is now valued at $1.9 billion post investment

By Debarghya Sil
News and Trends

On World Entrepreneurs' Day, Digit Launches SME Buddy to Simplify Insurance for SMEs and Startups

The online tool helps entrepreneurs calculate the insurance coverage for their business by keying in details about the nature of the business, its industry, assets linked to the enterprise and the businesses resources

Technology

Digit is Busting Complexity in Insurance With Technology

Through Digit Insurance, Kamesh Goyal wants to simplify the insurance customer's journey, right from picking products, to policy issuance to claim processes

Finance

An Indian Fairfax-backed Company is Simplifying Insurance for the Customers

The startup claims a settlement ratio of 92 per cent