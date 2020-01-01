Debarghya Sil

Debarghya Sil

Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent

More From Debarghya Sil

[Funding Alert] Furniture Platform WoodenStreet Bags $3 million In Series A Round
Funding

The Jaipur-based company said it will be using the investment to expand both in domestic markets as well as globally.
2 min read