E-commerce policy
Spike in E-commerce Due to Covid-19: A Silver Lining for Grade a Warehousing?
Hurried purchase shift of consumer essentials from 'local physical' to 'local digital' during this crisis, has led to a remarkable rise in the requirement of essential goods online
Amazon, Flipkart Say Fully Compliant After CCI Orders Probe
The e-commerce giants said they are fully compliant with all applicable laws, after India's competition watchdog on Monday ordered its investigation wing to look into allegations from a traders' body.
CAIT Protests Against E-commerce Giants Amazon and Flipkart
The trade organization alleges Amazon and Flipkart of unfair trade practices and violation of FDI policy.
Where Is The E-commerce Policy Heading? Can It Really Help the Sector Become a $1 Tn-Market
At a time when the e-commerce is expected to grow at a fast pace, DPIIT is looking to regulate and streamline the space and thus released the draft National E-commerce Policy
India is Set to Become a Data Powerhouse, Confirms Piyush Goyal
No to e-commerce regulator but yes to changes in the e-commerce policy
How the New Rules for E-Commerce Will Impact E-Tailers and Offline Retailers?
The new rules can benefit numerous brick-and-mortar players those who have had a tough time competing against online giants