Government Plans To Issue Tender To Procure 3500 EV Powertrain Vehicles

Central and state governments have a combined fleet of about six lakh petrol and diesel cars

By Teena Jose
Marking 32nd Resignation Since 2020, Ola Electric Charging Network Head Quits

These high-profile exits are happened because it seems Ola Electric is facing some probe with regard to the battery fire incidents

Electric Vehicles to Buy by the End of 2021

Check out this comprehensive list of electric cars to find out your choice

4 Best Electric Vehicle Choices In India

All those who are looking for an EV drive, take a look and decide which one's best for you