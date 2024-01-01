FADA
Auto Industry Continues To Face Heat, Vehicle Retail Plummets To 70.69% Compared to May 2019
Categories such as two-wheeler (2W), three-wheeler (3W), private vehicle and consumer vehicle saw a drop in registration of 53 per cent, 76 per cent, 59 per cent and 66 per cent respectively
Vehicle Registration For FY20-21 Drops 30%, an 8-Year Low
The only compensating segment that managed to remain positive was tractor which grew by 16 per cent year-on-year
Vehicle Registration Drops By 9.66% In January On Yearly Basis
Non-availability of vehicles due to scarcity of semiconductors, a fading pent-up demand and recent price hikes coupled with no festivities and auspicious days landed January registrations in negative zone
December Witnesses First Y-O-Y Growth In Vehicle Registrations In FY20-21
December registration witnessed a 11 per cent year-on-year growth due to festival spillover demand and pre-buying due to announcement of price hike in January 2021
FADA, ASDC Collaborate With Google To Digitise Dealership Platforms And Capabilities
The training program under the ambit of Google India will train over 1 lakh auto dealers across 20,000 dealership