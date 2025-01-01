Farhan Akhtar

"Do What You Love and You'll Never Work a Day in Your Life": Farhan Akhtar on Passion, Purpose, and the Art of Staying Original

From directing blockbusters to building brands, Farhan Akhtar unpacks the creative hustle, business risks, and emotional resilience behind staying true to your craft in a crowded world.

By Reema Chhabda
Five Indian film producers are exploring business beyond cinema

Very recently, the Ahmedabad-based ice cream brand Hocco raised funds, and among many, they have two angel investors from Bollywood: Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. From Karan Johar to Alia Bhatt, Rana Daggubati to Ronnie Screwvala, there are film producers who are expanding their horizons as business visionaries by investing in different sectors. Here we take a look at some of such personalities.

Bhai Dooj Special: How Bollywood Siblings Turn Love into Brand Power

This Bhai Dooj, we celebrate Bollywood's sibling duos who turn love, laughter, and legacy into lasting partnerships, proving that the strongest bonds shine both on and off screen.