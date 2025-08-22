Reema Chhabda
Reema Chhabda is an overthinking writer from a small town who’s living her filmy dream in Bombay. She makes celebrities talk and spill the tea. With more than 7 years of experience, she is passionate about the world of cinema, spotlighting the industry's trends and cultural impact with finesse and flair.
Zareen Khan On Building Happy Hippie As A Simple, Affordable, Need-Based Brand: "Let's Just Go With Rainbow"
She talks like a consumer, one with "very, very sensitive skin," overwhelmed by 10-step routines and pricey bottles that promise the world.