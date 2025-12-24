Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In an industry where debutants, filters, and first impressions dominate, Bollywood star Anil Kapoor has quietly mastered something far more difficult - longevity. Today marks his 69th birthday, and he continues to be relevant in both Hindi cinema and life as he constantly evolves through his work as each new film, new decade brings him closer to his true self; the essence behind longevity, which is never "rented", but built one film at a time, one decade at a time; thus proving to all that the concept of reinvention is more than just a phase of life, it is an attitude.

Bollywood is known for celebrating life and youth, however, Anil Kapoor chose another form of currency that would give him a different 'edge'; his use of energy and curiosity surrounding life, as well as emotional integrity. Anil Kapoor's performances include the ambitious character from Mashaal, the innocence of Mr. India, Tezaab's confusion from the loss of parenthood and the multifaceted characters of Lamhe, all represent the complexities that people experience. The threads that bind his characters of men, be it impulsive or passionate or even vulnerable, are the ones that stayed with audiences long after the credits rolled.

Anil Kapoor is unique not just for his exceptional range as an actor but also for the timing with which he made his career choices. While many of his contemporaries were either slowing down or nostalgic about their former successes, Kapoor pivoted and embraced age as an opportunity and not a limitation, allowing him to explore his personal narrative post age 50. The roles he portrayed, including an obsessive father in Dil Dhadakne Do, a conflicted intelligence officer in 24, and an unapologetically eccentric grandfather in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, were not done to appear younger but were a reflection of an actor professionally matured and confident with his decision-making ability. Confidence is Anil Kapoor's true trademark.

From a business perspective, the actor identified product-market fit before the term product-market fit even existed. He knew how to read the audience and was able to sense what they were comfortable with and ready for next, and then he showed up when it was the right time to put himself back into the spotlight. His career choices represent how successful businesses develop, transition out of outdated business models, upgrade their skill set, and maintain an emotional connection to their customer base at all times.

Kapoor has a unique style. He is not looking for ways to stay young at 69 years old, but he is full of life! He carries himself with confidence, demonstrating his commitment to fitness by living an exercise-focused lifestyle and always displaying energy during promotional activities. This does not mean he ignores aging; it only shows respect for both his art form and the body that supports the art. We live in a time where there seems to be a rush to retire heroes. Kapoor illustrates that "Energy has no age when it is driven by a clear purpose."

Additionally, the actor's collaborative attitude sets him apart. Anil is not intimidated by working alongside younger actors or by any change in the traditional "power" structure. Rather than resist change, he accepts change and collaborates with other actors, embraces new and evolving storytelling methods, and supports storylines that develop around him rather than around him being "the centre" of the story. This humility is uncommon, but it is also very powerful.

Anil Kapoor has taught us many valuable lessons since his start as an actor, but he has also proven that longevity can come from being adaptable rather than being stubborn; that being relevant requires reinvention, not repetition; and that the careers created the longest are created by the same principles as those of the strongest brands: by listening, learning, and letting go when necessary.

On his 68th birthday, Anil Kapoor is now much more than just a Bollywood star. Because of his many years in the business, he can be seen as a case study in resilience, as he has shown that although the industries worship youth, he has proven that they do reward those who grow gracefully, courageously and on their own terms.

Entrepreneur India wishes the evergreen Anil Kapoor a very happy birthday.