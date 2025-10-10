Reema Chhabda
Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem on Building their Production House, Balancing Art with Commerce, and Backing Stories that Matter
Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem are proving that true creative power lies in taking charge. With Saleem Siblings, the duo steps behind the camera to craft stories that blend heart, hustle, and vision.
Festival of Films: Why Diwali Remains Bollywood's Most Profitable Weekend
When India lights up for Diwali, so does the box office - a festive tradition that continues to define Bollywood's biggest hits.
The New Stage for Stardom: Why Bollywood Icons Are Turning Into Business Mentors
After Shark Tank India's boardroom drama, the cameras are now rolling towards JioHotstar's newly launched Pitch To Get Rich, where India's entertainment icons are moving from mere endorsers to entrepreneurial evangelists.
Happy Birthday Ali Fazal: How The Actor Turned Indian Acting into an International Brand
From Mirzapur to Death on the Nile, Ali Fazal has built a global identity rooted in authenticity, adaptability, and business acumen.
What It Really Takes to Hit 10 Million Followers - and Stay There
India's leading digital creators - Madan Gowri, Neha Nagar, and Yamini Jain open up on breaking plateaus, building brands, and surviving the pressures of the influencer economy.
Timeless Lessons from Rekha: The Evergreen Icon Who Redefined Reinvention
As Rekha turns 71, we reflect on how her journey of reinvention, resilience, and quiet power offers timeless lessons in legacy-building for entrepreneurs and changemakers alike.