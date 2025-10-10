Reema Chhabda

Bio

Reema Chhabda is an overthinking writer from a small town who’s living her filmy dream in Bombay. She makes celebrities talk and spill the tea. With more than 7 years of experience, she is passionate about the world of cinema, spotlighting the industry's trends and cultural impact with finesse and flair.

Latest

News and Trends

Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem on Building their Production House, Balancing Art with Commerce, and Backing Stories that Matter

Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem are proving that true creative power lies in taking charge. With Saleem Siblings, the duo steps behind the camera to craft stories that blend heart, hustle, and vision.

News and Trends

Festival of Films: Why Diwali Remains Bollywood's Most Profitable Weekend

When India lights up for Diwali, so does the box office - a festive tradition that continues to define Bollywood's biggest hits.

News and Trends

The New Stage for Stardom: Why Bollywood Icons Are Turning Into Business Mentors

After Shark Tank India's boardroom drama, the cameras are now rolling towards JioHotstar's newly launched Pitch To Get Rich, where India's entertainment icons are moving from mere endorsers to entrepreneurial evangelists.

News and Trends

Happy Birthday Ali Fazal: How The Actor Turned Indian Acting into an International Brand

From Mirzapur to Death on the Nile, Ali Fazal has built a global identity rooted in authenticity, adaptability, and business acumen.

News and Trends

What It Really Takes to Hit 10 Million Followers - and Stay There

India's leading digital creators - Madan Gowri, Neha Nagar, and Yamini Jain open up on breaking plateaus, building brands, and surviving the pressures of the influencer economy.

News and Trends

Timeless Lessons from Rekha: The Evergreen Icon Who Redefined Reinvention

As Rekha turns 71, we reflect on how her journey of reinvention, resilience, and quiet power offers timeless lessons in legacy-building for entrepreneurs and changemakers alike.

More Authors You Might Like

More Latest Content

Loading...