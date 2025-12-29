Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

December 29 marks the birthday of Rajesh Khanna, the first superstar of Bollywood and all who watched his movies receive a warm feeling thanks to his beautiful smile and expressive eyes. Whenever the actor appeared on the screen, he made a powerful impact on people's hearts. The memory of the superstar lives on through his films and, although he has gone, there are many films that are examples that he continues to live on.

Here are five films that help to Rajesh Khanna's magic alive for new generations to appreciate his greatness:

1. Aradhana (1969)

The plot revolves around a young woman who struggles through love, sacrifice, and social constraints to create a story about true love and dedication. Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore had such a strong connection that they created an incredible chemistry that made each song, scene, and moment seem timeless. Khanna possessed a unique ability to express his feelings without uttering a word, every heartbeat was palpable to his audience.

Where to watch: YouTube, Prime Video

2. Anand (1971)

The essence of the movie is that Anand, a terminally ill man, lived each day with great joy and happiness, touching the lives of everyone around him, especially his doctor, played by Amitabh Bachchan. Rajesh Khanna performed Anand's character in a way that evoked both vulnerability and charm; Khanna was more than an actor; he represented empathy personified. His laughter and tears resonated in our hearts for eternity.

Where to watch: YouTube, Prime Video

3. Amar Prem (1972)

A lonely man forges a bond with a mistress and explores themes related to societal standards, affection and redemption. Khanna's subtle performance allowed audiences to empathize with his character's anguish and yearning as his gentle but soulful expressions communicate an emotional resonance that remains long after watching the film.

Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

4. Kati Patang (1970)

The plot centres around a woman who has a hidden past and is beginning a new life, only to be met with obstacles and challenges, as well as love. Rajesh Khanna portrayed a lover of charm and patience with such conviction that he took the film to another level. His eyes told stories of hope, heartbreak, and unconditional love, even when the dialogue was not present.

Where to watch: YouTube, Prime Video

5. Bawarchi (1972)

A good-natured and eccentric chef uses his wisdom, kindness and gentle comedic nature to change the life of a troubled family. As an endearing cook, Khanna oozes charisma and positivity; to say he balanced laughter with love would be an understatement. He was so convincing and charming that his family and viewers were convinced about the power of love and connection between humans.

Where to watch: YouTube, Prime Video

Why Rajesh Khanna Remains Irreplaceable

Even decades later, Rajesh Khanna still provides us entertainment. He brought love, laughter, and hope to life. He gave us wonderful things to hold on to, songs to remember in our hearts, and performances that helped us appreciate the wonders of movies. Khanna wasn't just an actor; he was an emotion. His feelings transcended time. His filmography serves as a testament to his ability to strike chords with millions through a single glance or soft smile.

On his birthday, we don't merely celebrate an icon, we celebrate a man who touched the hearts of many, through their dreams, desires, and at times in solitary silence in the darkened seats of a movie theatre.