Farm Bill
MeitY Calls Twitter Response Blog 'Unusual'; Ask Citizens To Follow It On Koo
Rift between Twitter and the Centre further widens after the former calls government order to block account as inconsistent to Indian law
Five Times When the Centre Intervened Impacting Country's Startup Ecosystem
The Narendra Modi-led government has been well-known from making sweeping changes in decades-old laws
How Technology Enables Farmer Empowerment And Its Social Impact
Major tech innovations in farming such as automation and robotics, livestock technology, modern greenhouse practices, precision agriculture and artificial intelligence and blockchain are enabling the shift towards modern farming practices
Here's All You Need To Know About Massive Ongoing Farmers' Protests
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital either on foot or on tractors to raise their voice against the three recently passed farm laws
While Farm Bills Face Backlash In Parliament, Agritech Startups Hail the Move
The two bills were passed by voice vote in the Upper House during high drama and uproar on September 20