Findi Acquires BANKIT for INR 160 Cr to Strengthen Financial Services Network
The move bolsters Findi's ambition to offer essential banking and payment services in underbanked and rural areas.
Findi Secures INR 243 Cr to Expand TSI's Fintech Operations in India
The funds will be utilised to enhance TSI's technological infrastructure, scale merchant payment solutions, and expand its ATM and payment processing footprint across key Indian markets.
Findi Secures INR 500 Cr ATM Deployment Contract with Union Bank of India
This deal marks Findi's third major transaction in 2024, reflecting its aggressive expansion in the financial services sector. Earlier this year, through TSI, the company acquired digital payments provider BankIT, expanding its merchant network to over 180,000 touchpoints.
Findi Strengthens Financial Inclusion Footprint with Bankit Acquisition
With this acquisition, Findi will triple its merchant network to over 1,80,000 partners, extending its reach to 12,000+ pin codes, a sixfold increase in coverage.