FINTECH50
Access to Short-term Credit Has Direct Impact On Business Efficiency: Khatabook's Ravish Naresh
The company is currently at annualized gross revenue of INR 70 Cr and is expecting to reach the profitability milestone in the next 18-24 months.
We Want to Create an Open Payments Ecosystem For a Billion Indians: PhonePe's Rahul Chari
The company has differentiated itself with two key aspects – an open ecosystem approach and a platform-first approach
The Man With A Voice
Kumar Abhishek, founder and CEO, ToneTag aims to bridge this gap and provide voice technology and audio services to anyone and everyone who wishes to use them
Enabling Financial Freedom
Fisdom aims to solve the problems with product and distribution innovation. Through an intuitive mobile app, Fisdom offers a variety of financial products such as stocks, mutual funds, pension funds, and tax filing
Fintech Unicorn CredAveneue Aims to Revolutionize Debt Markets
CredAvenue is an enterprise debt marketplace that connects enterprises with lenders and investors