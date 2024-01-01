FMCG Startups
Marico Is Making a Difference With Its Digital Chemistry
Marico is on a digital transformation journey and going ahead it aims to build a portfolio of at least three digital brands, either organically or inorganically, with a combined turnover of INR 450-500 crore by FY24
[Start-it-up] Building a handmade soap business
With masses becoming aware about the ingredients used to make personal care products, including soaps and shampoos, many homemade soap companies have gained traction.
India's burgeoning 'ready-to-eat' segment stands out
While Nestle has entered the space, domestic foods companies are also expanding footprint
Can Snacking be Healthy? Learn From This Start-up Run by Two Sisters
Yogabars, founded by Suhasini and Anindita Sampath, plans to expand its presence from 8,000 stores to 50,000 in the next three-four years, introduce new product lines and turn profitable in the next two years
How Digitization and Technology Power the FMCG Sector's Future Growth in India
The ability to digitize fast, optimize the use of Big Data Analytics & improve customer experience via e-retail will be the biggest differentiator as firms undertake digital transformation
Consumer Giants Are Cutting Down Workforce & Commodity Prices, Is Economic Slowdown the Reason?
After Parle's unemployment scare, HUL slashes prices of select product portfolios
This Iced Tea Maker is Eyeing a Large Beverages Market in India
The Founder of Brewhouse is making a case for Indian consumers to shun colas and embrace the fusion iced teas that Brewhouse is brewing