FTA
FTA With EU May Take Longer To Conclude, Says Piyush Goyal
As per reports, currently EU is India's third largest trading partner, accounting for $88 billion worth of trade in goods in 2021, whereas India is the EU's 10th largest trading partner accounting for 2.1% of EU total trade in goods in 2021
Student Visas Aren't Something I Would Be Looking At In An FTA, Says UK Trade Secretary
Kemi Badenoch also added that India has the most student visas that the UK issues, but an FTA is on trade that focus on trade matters, rather than bringing in other things that are not specific to it
UK Trade Minister In India To Start Sixth Round Of FTA Negotiations
According to official UK government data, India-UK bilateral trade currently stands at around 29.6 billion pounds a year
India Will Wait For Change In Leadership Before Formulating Strategy, Says Piyush Goyal On UK PM Resignation
The Union minister said that he believes whoever comes into the government in the United Kingdom will be wanting to engage with India
4 Reasons India is Seeking To Reframe Free Trade Agreement with ASEAN
Details will be reviewed and a final report will be submitted at the upcoming ASEAN Economic Ministers-India Consultations