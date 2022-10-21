India Will Wait For Change In Leadership Before Formulating Strategy, Says Piyush Goyal On UK PM Resignation

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Union minister Piyush Goyal, on Thursday, while commenting on the free trade deal with the UK after UK Prime minister Liz Truss resigned, has said that India will wait for the change in leadership before formulating a strategy vis a vis the UK.

"We will have to wait and see whether they have a quick change of leadership. Let's see who comes into the government and what their views are. It is only after that we will be able to formulate a strategy vis a vis the UK," said Goyal.

He added that he believes that whoever comes into the government in the United Kingdom will be wanting to engage with India. And India, on the other hand, will wait and watch the political developments in Britain.

While addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National Exports Summit, Goyal said that, "Politicians and businesses across the board in the UK recognised that it is very important for them also to do an FTA with India. But, I would believe that our FTAs with the UK, Canada, EU, one or two more we may launch soon, all that is well on track."

UK Prime minister Liz Truss resigned on Thursday, after being in power for less than two months, stating that she recognises that she cannot deliver the mandate on which she was elected.

"I came into the office at a time of great economic and international instability. Family and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills, Putin's illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent and our country has been held back for too long by low economic growth. I will remain as Prime minister until a successor has been chosen," said UK PM in her resignation speech.