Furlenco
News and Trends
Furniture Rental Firm Furlenco Raises USD 15 Mn Funding
The new funds will also help it prepare for long term public market ambitions by improving distribution reach and boosting operational efficiency.
Lifestyle
Check Out the New Venture Capital Trend – Online Furniture
Online Furniture now seems to be the buzzword for investors, and people with ideas
Franchises
"Chances of not meeting consumer expectations is the biggest challenge of e-commerce"
Consumer expectations and product reality must be in sync - says Homestudio.com founder Alok Duggal
Growth Strategies
Furlenco redefining the furniture rental space in India
Furlenco is growing at a healthy rate of 50% MoM. At present, the start-up has over subscribed over 1300 houses.