On Amazon's Plea, Arbitration Court Halts Deal Between Reliance And Future Group
RRVL in a statement said it intends to enforce its rights and complete the transaction in terms of scheme and agreement with Future group without any delay
Reliance Retail Acquires Future Group's Retail Business
Reliance Industries' retail subsidiary is acquiring Future Group's retail-wholesale business and logistics-warehousing business for INR 24,713 crore
