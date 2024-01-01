future group

News and Trends

On Amazon's Plea, Arbitration Court Halts Deal Between Reliance And Future Group

RRVL in a statement said it intends to enforce its rights and complete the transaction in terms of scheme and agreement with Future group without any delay

By Debarghya Sil
News and Trends

Reliance Retail Acquires Future Group's Retail Business

Reliance Industries' retail subsidiary is acquiring Future Group's retail-wholesale business and logistics-warehousing business for INR 24,713 crore

Leadership

How this Next-gen Entrepreneur Wrote the Future of One of India's Biggest Retail Outlets

"The Idea for us is not to build Technology Ourselves But Partner with New-Age Organizations."