Gen Next
Designing From Steel: Here's How Tarini Jindal Handa is Carving Her Niche
The third generation entrepreneur is the granddaughter of O.P Jindal, the founder of Jindal Group and the oldest daughter of Sajjan Jindal.
Balancing the Old and the New
Industrialist Akshaypat Singhania, fourth generation scion of the Singhania family talks about his plans of investing INR 100-crore in startups, and shaping the business
This Brother-Sister Duo are Mapping a Brighter Future for Their Legacy Run Business
With Gurumukh and Geetika entering the business, the Syska Group is aiming for greater heights.
A Perfect Example of "Work Hard Play Hard"
Annanya co-founded Runaya Refining, one of the few startups in India to focus on innovative manufacturing.
How This 38-year-old is Bringing About Innovation Into His Father's Dreams
As a part of Greenply, Shobhan has solely spearheaded a number of innovations, like introducing the engineered panel division, which manufactures, markets and exports medium density fiberboard (MDF, a wood product) and flooring solutions.
How Junior Shah is Spearheading Her Father's Business, Alongside Her Own Venture
Akshali formally joined Parag Milk Foods only after completing her MBA. Today, she is the brain behind its premium product Pride of Cows.