Vanita D'souza

Entrepreneur Staff
Senior Correspondent, Entrepreneur India

I am a Mumbai-based journalist and have worked with media companies like The Dollar Business Magazine, Business Standard, etc.While on the other side, I am an avid reader who is a travel freak and has accepted foodism as my religion.

More From Vanita D'souza

Indian Unicorn Swiggy Raises a Staggering $1-billion
Funding

The investment round led by Naspers is set to give Swiggy an edge over arch rival Zomato
3 min read
Wealth Management: Can BigTechs Dive Deep into Indian Pockets
Wealth

According to Capgemini's World Wealth Report 2018, if BigTechs like Google, Alibaba, Amazon, Facebook and Apple plan to expand into the wealth management space, as much as USD 12 trillion could be moved under their wings
6 min read
This Small Bank's CEO Explains Why Financial Inclusion Should Be a Business Model Rather than an Obligation
financial inclusion

Small finance banks addressing the financial services requirements of the base of pyramid customers as well as SMEs clearly have a much larger base of consumers, and a larger role in nation building
4 min read
Blockchain Technology is Edging Up. Are You Ready to Adopt It?
Blockchain

Move over POCs and pilots as it is time for some action
6 min read
Data Breach is a Nightmare Event. Here is How You Can Safeguard Your Personal Data Online
Data Breach

Safeguarding your information is a shared responsibility between you and the tech platforms
6 min read
The Man Behind India's First Multi-Family Office Shares Why It is a Sunrise Profession
Business

Kohli aims to make CA as one top preferred private wealth management company but setting up the venture wasn't an easy task
4 min read
#Four Keys Trends Driving the Family Office's Growth
Family Offices

FOs have now started to look beyond traditional investment avenues.
3 min read
Here's How You Don't Let Love Sabotage Your Workplace
Workplaces

Emotional bond among people at work is inevitable. And how much ever you ask your employees to shield their emotions, people will connect to each other.
3 min read
Why GST Data Stack is a One Stop Solution to SME's Credit Problem
Data Analysis

Struggling to get loans in order to expand your company's wings and charter into newer territories? Maybe, your sales invoice is the solution.
5 min read
Is Liquidity Crisis Hampering Digital Lending Industry's Prospective Growth?
News and Trends

According to the Bloomberg Data, earlier this year in August, liquidity in the banking sector was INR 20,200 crore, which by the end the October, tumbled down to 1.16 trillion.
3 min read
Women-led Movies and Biopics Are Here to Stay Says Bollywood Director Omung Kumar
Bollywood

'It is a niche in the industry, but it stands out which is the best part about it'
4 min read
Say Hello to Your New Financial Aide - Robo Advisory
Wealth Management

Wealth management is among the least sought after financial services in the Indian market. However, things are now shaping up due to robo advisory
4 min read
Here is How Cyrus Mistry is Planning to Support the Startup Ecosystem
News and Trends

The new venture will focus on providing mentorship and infusing unique capability sets to help start-ups craft the appropriate business experiments
3 min read
After a Spree of International Expansions, OYO Expands into Co-Living spaces
Expansion

OYO Living will host properties with more than 2000 beds
3 min read
How This Company is Riding the New Wave of Adtech
Advertising

In the past one year between FY 2017-18 the company has grown by 81.45 per cent in terms of revenue and 87.30 per cent in terms of profit
3 min read
