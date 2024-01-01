Global FinTech Fest 2024

Finance

Role of FinTech in Simplifying Business Compliance: Insights from SEBI Chairperson at Global FinTech Fest 2024

At the Global FinTech Fest 2024, Madhabi Puri Buch, the chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), shared her vision on how FinTech can play a transformative role in simplifying business operations and regulatory compliance

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
Technology

3 Ways the "Finternet" is Set to Revolutionize the Global Economy

Current financial system is not able to cope with the demands of users says Nandan Nilekani, co-founder Infosys

Finance

The Evolution of FinTech in India

The FinTech industry is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by the rapid pace of technological evolution

Finance

The Future of FinTech in India: Global FinTech Fest Outcome

In a recent discussion at the Global FinTech Festival, Shailendra Singh, Dilip Asbe and Amrish Rau, comprehensively take on the dynamic world of FinTech, setting the stage for a broader conversation on the sector's future

News and Trends

Five Major Future Trends in FinTech

The next decade is crucial for India; entrepreneurial spirit and innovative minds of Indians will help the country achieve its economic targets