Global FinTech Fest 2024
Role of FinTech in Simplifying Business Compliance: Insights from SEBI Chairperson at Global FinTech Fest 2024
At the Global FinTech Fest 2024, Madhabi Puri Buch, the chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), shared her vision on how FinTech can play a transformative role in simplifying business operations and regulatory compliance
3 Ways the "Finternet" is Set to Revolutionize the Global Economy
Current financial system is not able to cope with the demands of users says Nandan Nilekani, co-founder Infosys
The Evolution of FinTech in India
The FinTech industry is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by the rapid pace of technological evolution
The Future of FinTech in India: Global FinTech Fest Outcome
In a recent discussion at the Global FinTech Festival, Shailendra Singh, Dilip Asbe and Amrish Rau, comprehensively take on the dynamic world of FinTech, setting the stage for a broader conversation on the sector's future
Five Major Future Trends in FinTech
The next decade is crucial for India; entrepreneurial spirit and innovative minds of Indians will help the country achieve its economic targets