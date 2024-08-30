Labor Day Sale! Save 33% on All Access

Fintechs Need To Prioritise Social and Macro-economic Interest: T Rabi Sankar Of RBI It is only the SRO that can inculcate such a culture, said Rabi Sankar

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

rbi.org

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor T. Rabi Sankar emphasized that fintech startups should prioritize social and macroeconomic interests over their business objectives. "It is only the SRO that can inculcate such a culture," said Rabi Sankar in his keynote address at the Global Fintech Fest 2024.

He further stressed that the fintech sector should grow in a manner that ensures social objectives are met. To achieve this, SROs will need to play a major role, working consistently in a way that fosters healthy competition. He noted that competition is essential for making markets effective and efficient, with price efficiency serving as an important indicator of market integrity.

Cost efficiency, he suggested, should be driven by technology. SROs can also help in removing inefficiencies through technological advancements, establishing codes, standards, and voluntary compliance mechanisms that ensure growth while minimizing potential risks and negative outcomes. "One major function that an SRO is intended to fulfill is to facilitate honest two-way communication between the regulator and the industry," he added.

While discussing the Indian model of digitization, he highlighted the crucial role the private sector plays in driving innovation. He noted that while public goods will continue to be developed in the public sector, the private sector will lead in innovation. "The Fintech industry in India is in the early stages of development. Fintechs and technology innovators are, and will continue to be, transformative forces within the financial ecosystem," Rabi Sankar highlighted.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Entrepreneurs

How the Next Generation Is Powering the PVR Legacy: Meet the Bijlis

For everyone, PVR was a rage in the 2000. As friends if one would buy the tickets, the other would compensate with popcorn and cold drink as both would almost cost equal

By Punita Sabharwal
Franchise

5 Ways That Kamala Harris Can Support The Franchise Community, According to Two Industry Leaders

The CEO of the International Franchise Association and the world's largest franchise operator outline 5 things the vice president can do to support the franchise industry.

By Matt Haller and Greg Flynn
Starting a Business

Launching a New Tech Product? Here Are the Steps You Need to Take to Ensure It Succeeds.

Deliver value to your customers through a sustainable product lifecycle. Adapt, iterate, and listen to your customers in order to keep your product relevant.

By Jessica Wong
Side Hustle

This 26-Year-Old Dental Student Spent $25 to Start a Side Hustle That Can Earn $500 for Just a Few Hours of Work: 'There Is Nothing More Satisfying'

Emely Cepeda wanted to earn extra cash, but as a full-time student, she needed a flexible gig.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

How to Improve Your Leadership Style With Cohort-Based Leadership Training

Cohort-based leadership development integrates training with interactive learning experiences. It is a well-organized program in which a group of leaders or emerging leaders undergo training together over a specified period of time, yielding notable results.

By Sam Rockwell