Ayushman Baruah is the Regional Bureau Head at Entrepreneur India. With over 15 years of experience in technology journalism, Ayushman writes on the intersection of business and technology. He takes special interest in areas like the artificial intelligence (AI) and global capability centres (GCCs). He is also the recipient of the 15th Annual PoleStar Awards in jury's category for excellence in technology journalism.
Technology
Nagarro aims to touch $10 billion in 10 years driven by strong adoption of AI
Founded by Manas Human and a few others, Nagarro was listed independently on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2020, when its revenue was a little over $500 million. Nagarro has more than doubled its revenue since then.