India's global capability center (GCC) ecosystem is undergoing a strategic shift in how they approach talent management. The sharp salary hikes and job switches that characterized the Great Resignation are giving way to a more nuanced reality where compensation strategies are being redefined by the criticality of skills and the emergence of new roles.

While professionals with core digital skills command packages between INR 16-106 lakh per annum, those with specialized artificial intelligence (AI) and digital capabilities can secure substantially higher compensation ranging from INR 26-152 lakh per annum, according to the latest Zinnov report titled, "Salary Increase, Attrition, and Hiring Trends: An India GCC View."

To bridge this gap, companies are adopting innovative approaches such as identifying feeder roles – positions that can serve as stepping stones AI specializations. Algorithm engineers, data engineers, and software developers are being upskilled into AI engineering and AI research roles, creating new career pathways.

As millennials and Gen Z comprises of nearly 90 per cent of the workforce today, they seek more than just competitive compensation but purpose-driven work. The trend is especially visible among the 61 per cent Gen Z employees who are driving organizations to create comprehensive value propositions that balance competitive compensation with opportunities for innovation and growth.

Looking ahead, the report states that success in 2025 will require organizations to master a delicate balance: investing in critical AI capabilities while ensuring sustainable talent development. Companies that can combine strategic compensation planning with robust upskilling initiatives—which offer 25-40 per cent cost savings compared to external hiring—will be best positioned to thrive in this evolving landscape.

However, given the uncertain macro-economic environment, majority of the GCCs may continue to take a cautious approach towards salary increase budget while focussing on building sustainable talent management strategies to cater to the emerging needs of the workforce.

Reskilling and upskilling of employees may emerge as a top priority amongst GCCs to bridge the talent demand supply gap. Vertical wise, BFSI, Software & Internet, and Gaming industries are anticipated to offer the most substantial salary increases.

"As competition for top-tier AI talent intensifies, companies must go beyond offering competitive salaries. Attracting and retaining the next generation of AI professionals requires structured career development paths that focus on continuous skill growth. This surge in demand for AI expertise is reshaping compensation strategies, compelling organizations to balance premium pay with long-term talent development," said Namita Adavi, Partner and Head - GCCs (India), Zinnov.

Amid signs of market recovery, GCCs may witness a slight increase in voluntary attrition in 2025. The Software & Internet, BFSI, and Automotive industries are likely to face the highest attrition rates in the coming year.

In a climate of macroeconomic uncertainty and financial caution, companies are focusing on preventing infant attrition (employees leaving within a very short period of time after joining). To this, 37 per cent of GCCs are proactively monitoring the quality of new hires.

According to a separate report by Inductus, a professional services company, over 70 per cent of GCCs in India will integrate advanced AI capabilities, ranging from machine learning algorithms to AI-driven customer support by 2026. The commitment to technological advancement is further evidenced by the fact that 80 per cent of surveyed GCCs plan to invest in cybersecurity training and AI-driven threat detection over the next five years.

"India's GCC ecosystem has matured into a powerhouse of innovation and digital transformation, offering unparalleled opportunities for companies to accelerate their growth journey while maintaining operational efficiency," said Alouk Kumar, Founder and CEO Inductus.

In October this year, cyber security firm Arctic Wolf launched its first GCC in Bengaluru with plans to create numerous high-skilled job opportunities in IT and cybersecurity sectors. Arctic Wolf plans to hire 150 employees by mid-2025, with roles focused on research and development areas including threat intelligence and AI, while service delivery roles will continue to be staffed out of North America and Europe.

"This center will allow us to build a dedicated team focused on advancing cybersecurity innovations, while also fostering collaboration across our global operations. We are committed to leveraging India's strong technical expertise and pedigree of innovation to support core areas of our future product development," said Jeff Green, senior vice president, research and development, Arctic Wolf.