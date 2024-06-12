Get All Access for $5/mo

Recur Club Unveils INR 1,000 Cr Debt Offerings for Startups and SMEs In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

Eklavya Gupta, CEO & Co-Founder of Recur Club

Debt marketplace for startups, Recur Club, has announced its latest credit offering, Recur Scale, for financing Series A, B, and beyond startups and SMEs with revenues of INR 40 crores and above.

It will provide debt offerings of up to INR 100 crore. Recur Scale is available for a diverse range of sectors, such as SaaS, tech, e-commerce, manufacturing, EV, D2C, agritech, and others.

The credit offerings for startups and SMEs include secured term loans, venture debt, acquisition financing, operating leases, working capital loans, bill discounting, vendor financing, and many more.

As per the official release, through its Recur Scale program for startups and SMEs, Recur Club plans to deploy a total of INR 1000 crores. In FY 24–25, it also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

Eklavya Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of Recur Club, said, "Recur Scale was born out of a genuine need expressed by our growing customers. As their revenues increased with our cash flow-based credit, their credit needs also evolved. There was a clear demand for diverse credit structures within the Recur Club ecosystem. Thus, Recur Scale came into existence."

"Our goal is to save their time spent approaching different lenders and to help them have clear visibility of different credit offers on our marketplace," he added.

Founded in 2021 by Abhinav Sherwal and Eklavya Gupta, Recur Scale uses AI-backed matchmaking to connect borrowers with relevant lenders for efficiently discovering, comparing, and selecting credit offers.

The platform states that it has collaborated with more than 120 prestigious lenders, including Aditya Birla Capital, Tata Capital, and InCred.

Earlier this month, Recur Club partnered with InCred, a new-age financial platform, to disburse INR 300 crore to early and mid-range startups.

In August of last year, Recur Club also introduced the USD 10 million Regreen Fund, which supports entrepreneurs that are actively pursuing a more sustainable and greener future.
