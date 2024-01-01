Godrej

Godrej Promoters To Set Up Family Office: Report

The move comes after Godrej's consumer products arm was investing INR 100 crore to anchor the early stage fund early spring

By Teena Jose
Godrej Consumer To Acquire FMCG Business Of Raymond Consumer Care

Godrej Consumer Products has been focusing on category development by building accessibility, brand relevance and sampling, and the acquisition will mark the company's foray into sexual wellness too

Mental Health Support Is a Big Personal Learning: GCPL CEO

To help navigate through the emotional crisis induced by the pandemic, Godrej Consumer Products Limited came up with an official support plan for its employees

Create Closet of Memories with Godrej Almirahs

Godrej Group, which started as part of the 'Swadeshi Movement' in 1897, continues to gain a strong foothold in India despite revolutionary changes

Is Culture and Gender Equality in India Still a Far Cry?

Parmesh Shahani, Head, Godrej India Culture Lab talks about gender diversity at workplaces