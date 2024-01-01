Godrej
Godrej Promoters To Set Up Family Office: Report
The move comes after Godrej's consumer products arm was investing INR 100 crore to anchor the early stage fund early spring
Godrej Consumer To Acquire FMCG Business Of Raymond Consumer Care
Godrej Consumer Products has been focusing on category development by building accessibility, brand relevance and sampling, and the acquisition will mark the company's foray into sexual wellness too
Mental Health Support Is a Big Personal Learning: GCPL CEO
To help navigate through the emotional crisis induced by the pandemic, Godrej Consumer Products Limited came up with an official support plan for its employees
Create Closet of Memories with Godrej Almirahs
Godrej Group, which started as part of the 'Swadeshi Movement' in 1897, continues to gain a strong foothold in India despite revolutionary changes
Is Culture and Gender Equality in India Still a Far Cry?
Parmesh Shahani, Head, Godrej India Culture Lab talks about gender diversity at workplaces