In the dynamic world of business, legacy companies often find themselves at a crossroads; hold fast to traditions or evolve to meet the changing demands of modern times. Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG), a diversified engineering and design-led conglomerate, exemplifies how storied organizations can embrace reinvention while staying true to their roots. With the unveiling of its refreshed brand identity, legacy companies like GEG, which trace their origins to over a century ago, understand that their long-term relevance hinges on their ability to adapt.

Chairman and managing director, Jamshyd Godrej, notes, "The key to our sustained growth has been our ability to always remain relevant to India's development needs and the brand refresh reflects our quest to continually reinvent ourselves."

For GEG, reinvention is not about discarding its past but about reinterpreting its legacy to meet the future. The new brand identity, centered around a bold purple hue and a streamlined logo, honors the company's heritage while signaling its ambitions to lead with design-led innovation and sustainable practices.

Central to this transformation is a striking purple palette, chosen for its dynamism and confidence, replacing the previous tri color scheme to unify GEG's diverse businesses under a cohesive identity. While the iconic cursive logo—rooted in founder Pirojsha Godrej's signature—remains a testament to the brand's heritage.

The revamp, blending its storied 127-year legacy with an ambitious vision for the future, aligns with GEG's commitment to fostering a Viksit Bharat by 2047 through innovation, sustainability, and enhanced consumer experiences.

Examples of legacy companies that reinvented themselves

GEG's transformation aligns it with a long list of legacy companies that have successfully adapted to changing landscapes. Some notable examples include:

Apple

Initially known for its computers, Apple reinvented itself in the 2000s as a leader in consumer electronics. The launch of the iPod, iPhone, and iPad marked a seismic shift for the company, turning it into a global lifestyle brand. This pivot not only expanded its product line but also revolutionized entire industries, including music, telecommunications, and personal computing.

IBM

Founded in 1911, IBM originally focused on hardware like typewriters and mainframe computers. Facing declining demand in the 1990s, the company transitioned to become a global leader in software, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. By shedding its legacy hardware business, IBM remains a key player in the tech industry today.

Nike

Nike transformed from a sports apparel company into a technology-driven lifestyle brand with innovations like Nike Air, collaborations with designers, appealing to a new generation of consumers.

Tata Group

Another Indian conglomerate, Tata Group, has consistently reinvented itself to align with modern needs. Its Tata Motors division ventured into electric vehicles with the Nexon EV, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) became a global leader in IT services, showcasing the Group's ability to innovate across sectors.

Nokia

Once the undisputed leader in mobile phones, Nokia faced a steep decline with the advent of smartphones. However, the company reinvented itself by shifting focus to telecommunications infrastructure, including 5G networks. Today, Nokia plays a crucial role in enabling next-generation connectivity, proving its ability to adapt and thrive.

Mahindra Group

From its origins in automobile manufacturing, Mahindra diversified into sectors like IT, real estate, and renewable energy. Its push into electric vehicles, exemplified by the Mahindra eVerito and Treo range, demonstrates the Group's commitment to sustainability and its knack for staying ahead of industry trends.

Airtel

Initially a telecom operator, Airtel transformed itself into a digital services powerhouse. By launching platforms like Airtel Xstream and Airtel Payments Bank, the company expanded its ecosystem to include entertainment, financial services, and broadband. This pivot allowed Airtel to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

Jio

Reliance Jio disrupted the Indian telecom market with its aggressive focus on affordable 4G data. Beyond telecom, Jio diversified into digital services, including JioTV, JioSaavn, and JioMart. Its strategy of bundling connectivity with an array of consumer services has set new benchmarks for reinvention and market leadership.

Why legacy companies reinvent

GEG's transformation is part of a broader trend seen across industries where legacy companies revitalize themselves to maintain competitive edges. Legacy businesses must keep pace with evolving consumer behaviors, which are often influenced by global trends, technological advancements, and socio-economic changes; this means delivering solutions that not only meet functional needs but also resonate with higher aspirations.

Reinvention also allows companies to avoid stagnation. A refreshed identity breathes new life into a brand, fostering engagement with younger demographics while retaining loyalty among existing customers.

By leading with innovation, legacy companies signal their ongoing relevance. GEG's emphasis on design-led innovation and sustainability positions it as a thought leader, both within India and globally.