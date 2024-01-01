Google India
7 India-focussed Initiatives Announced By Google During Google For India Event
Google launched Google Pay For Business to help small and medium-sized merchants adopt digital payments
5 Reasons Sequoia India Chose Rajan Anandan to Lead Surge
A mechanical engineer by degree, an entrepreneur by passion - Rajan Anandan is a perfect addition to Sequoia India
How This 19-year-old Actress Topped Google India's 2018 Trends List with a Wink
The overnight internet sensation has left behind the world's biggest celebs
Meet The Man Behind Top Political Social Media Campaigns Across The Globe
Raghavendra Hunasgi, a social media advisor for the UN, talks about the power of going digital
How These Indian startups Nailed Google Launchpad Accelerator program
These 6 startups will join mentorship program in Google Headquarters and also receive $50,000 in equity-free funding.
Does your startup need a mentor?
A good mentor will provide an honest feedback about a business plan or an idea, which makes the difference between winning and losing.