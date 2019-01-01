More From Shreya Ganguly
7 India-focussed Initiatives Announced By Google During Google For India Event
Google launched Google Pay For Business to help small and medium-sized merchants adopt digital payments
The Top 5 Major Setbacks For EV Companies In India
Post FAME II implementation, the sales of electric two-wheelers reduced to 1,700 units, according to data by SMEV.
Will NPCI's Diktat To WhatsApp To Revise Localization Framework Delay Payments Launch?
NPCI has asked WhatsApp to make some changes in its framework for complying with data localisation
After A Year Of Criticism, Will Facebook's Oversight Board Help In Better Governance?
The Oversight Board will work with Facebook and issue policy advisory opinions on Facebook's content policies
Zomato, Swiggy, NRAI Had Progressive Talks, However No Clarity On Solutions
Zomato and Swiggy presented concrete roadmap to deal with issues related to deep discounting, lack of transparency, during the follow-up meeting with NRAI
Why Are Traditional Automobile Companies Investing In EVs?
Traditional fuel-run automakers are looking to join the EV bandwagon by diversifying their own portfolio or investing in EV companies