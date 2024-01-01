grofers
Edtech Unicorn PhysicsWallah Welcomes Ex-Blinkit CFO Amit Sachdeva to Lead Financial Strategy
Sachdeva previously served as CFO at Grofers (now Blinkit), where he led financial operations until its acquisition by Zomato in 2022. His background includes leadership roles at IGT Solutions and Wipro, underscoring his expertise in corporate finance.
JioMart Is Serving 200 Cities and Here's How You Can Order Everything Under the Sun
Reliance's new mart is similar to Amazon, Grofers, BigBasket, NaturesBasket. Know how to buy groceries and place an order
Gardening the Culture of Innovation
Here's how every startup and entrepreneur must engage to survive in a VUCA world
Is Grofers Eyeing Brick and Mortar Model? The Startup is Converting Kirana Stores to its Branded Outlets
This move will broaden Grofers distribution network and help the soonicorn push its own labels to earn better margins