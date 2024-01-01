grofers

News and Trends

Edtech Unicorn PhysicsWallah Welcomes Ex-Blinkit CFO Amit Sachdeva to Lead Financial Strategy

Sachdeva previously served as CFO at Grofers (now Blinkit), where he led financial operations until its acquisition by Zomato in 2022. His background includes leadership roles at IGT Solutions and Wipro, underscoring his expertise in corporate finance.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Lifestyle

JioMart Is Serving 200 Cities and Here's How You Can Order Everything Under the Sun

Reliance's new mart is similar to Amazon, Grofers, BigBasket, NaturesBasket. Know how to buy groceries and place an order

News and Trends

Gardening the Culture of Innovation

Here's how every startup and entrepreneur must engage to survive in a VUCA world

News and Trends

Is Grofers Eyeing Brick and Mortar Model? The Startup is Converting Kirana Stores to its Branded Outlets

This move will broaden Grofers distribution network and help the soonicorn push its own labels to earn better margins