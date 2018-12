Entrepreneur Staff

Features Editor, Entrepreneur India

Nocturnal by nature, a crazy chai addict and a filmy soul. Previously have worked with Deccan Chronicle (South India's leading daily), Bayside Journal (an online portal) and Times of India's MensXP. Now the Features Editor for Entrepreneur India.

When not working, either I am glued to my playlist, Netflix, books or you can find me splurging on myself.