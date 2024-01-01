HCL

HCL Is Banking On These Five Objectives To Lead Growth

One of our first objectives is to demonstrate leadership through differentiated products and services: C Vijayakumar, CEO, HCL Technologies

By Shrabona Ghosh
Customers Across Geographies Prioritizing Digital Transformation: Roshni Nadar Malhotra

The pandemic is fostering digital transformation across the world and companies are accelerating their digital programme

Azim Premji is 'India's most generous'

Azim Premji, tops the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021, followed by HCL's Shiv Nadar and Mukesh Ambani

This Programme Helps Students Secure Job and Financial Independence Early In Life

HCL's Techbee prepares students technically and professionally for entry-level IT jobs in the company where candidates undergo an extensive 12-month training to become software engineers

Temenos, HCL Ink 7-Year Exclusive Agreement For Non-Financial Services

As part of this agreement, HCL has been granted a license to develop, market and support Temenos multi-experience development platform (MXDP) for non-financial services enterprises.

Know How These Three Big Brands Attract Consumers

This is how you survive the consumer-centric world!