HCL
HCL Is Banking On These Five Objectives To Lead Growth
One of our first objectives is to demonstrate leadership through differentiated products and services: C Vijayakumar, CEO, HCL Technologies
Customers Across Geographies Prioritizing Digital Transformation: Roshni Nadar Malhotra
The pandemic is fostering digital transformation across the world and companies are accelerating their digital programme
Azim Premji is 'India's most generous'
Azim Premji, tops the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021, followed by HCL's Shiv Nadar and Mukesh Ambani
This Programme Helps Students Secure Job and Financial Independence Early In Life
HCL's Techbee prepares students technically and professionally for entry-level IT jobs in the company where candidates undergo an extensive 12-month training to become software engineers
Temenos, HCL Ink 7-Year Exclusive Agreement For Non-Financial Services
As part of this agreement, HCL has been granted a license to develop, market and support Temenos multi-experience development platform (MXDP) for non-financial services enterprises.
Know How These Three Big Brands Attract Consumers
This is how you survive the consumer-centric world!