healthcare in India

MedTech in India: Start-ups Solving the Country's Healthcare Woes
Here's how startup culture is a boon For MedTech industry in India but still a long way to go
Is India Heading for a Universal Healthcare?
While the story of Indian health care is one of excellent policy, it is also one of poor implementation
Challenges Faced by Marketers in the Healthcare Sector
Marketing trends in Health Care are evolving at a rapid rate to be in sync with the new age trends that come with the advent of technology in the sphere
Role of Technology in the Healthcare Sector
Technological advancements in the field of data management, AI and ML are now aiding healthcare providers and practitioners globally to monitor and manage their patient's in-hospitalisation and post hospitalisation
How Technology can be Leveraged to Offer Personal Healthcare Management Services
Digital data platforms and integrated devices will transform healthcare form a physical interaction limited to a physician's consulting room to a truly innovative, high quality digital experience free from physical co-location of the doctor
How Innovation is Paving the Way for Better Home Healthcare
Here we'll discuss the challenges in health-care and the changes it has gone through with technology handy today
This Is How Technology And Innovation Shaping the Indian Healthcare Sector
Ee now need innovations for developing technological solutions that can prevent the diseases by diagnosing them at early stages via non-invasive and convenient tools
Is Technology the Future of Healthcare Sector?
The practice of medicine has become evidence-based as opposed to individual based
Reasons Why Swiss Insurtech dacadoo has Big Plans for India
The company is working with large healthcare operators in India including hospitals, fitness chains and pharmaceutical companies
Trends That Have Revolutionized Diagnostics in India
Using technology in diagnostics is an ideal way to gauge health issues, fatigue, stress, insomnia
VCs & PEs Have Destroyed Ethical Medical Practice Says This Padma Shri in Medicine
