Disney Plans To Fire 7000 Employees: Report
The layoff decision was announced right after the company's announcement of recent quarterly earnings, while the company also revealed its plan to reorganize the work structure and slash jobs to reduce cost
War Films you Should Watch Out For in 2021
The most exciting top five war movies that you must watch
#7 Shows and Films to Watch This Weekend That Will Delight the True Cinephile in You
To have a fun-filled weekend for cinephile, Entrepreneur India has compiled the perfect list of must-watch films and shows for you to relish online
RIP Director Nishikant Kamat: 5 Movies That Changed Bollywood's Thriller and Action Genre
While the industry is saddened by his demise, let's take this moment and appreciate some great piece of art and entertainment that he had created
From Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb to Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2, Watch First Day, First Show From Home Now
The first day, first show of Bollywood movies on OTT? Just sit at your home and get movies of Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and more home delivered to you
How Covid-19 Increased Viewer's Appetite for OTT Content
So the landscape of content creation has changed but what exactly does it mean for OTT platforms like Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, AltBalaji, Voot Select, and more?
Entrepreneur Pick: 12 Best Series to Watch During Lockdown
Popular shows across various genres that will entertain you throughout the lockdown
Coronavirus Entertainment Industry: The Crippling Blow, Paradigm Shift and the Future
Never in the history had the entertainment industry witnessed such desolation. We spoke to popular LA-based producer Victor Garibay about implications, dark era, work and finance management in the movie business
Entrepreneur Pick: 10 Web Series To Watch During Lockdown and Chill At Home
Now that we have some time to ourselves, here is an interesting mix of series handpicked by Entrepreneur India that will truly make one laugh, reflect, celebrate, cry and leave us asking for more
How Disney Plus' Launch in India Amid Lockdown Is a Smart & Master Move
The success of the new streaming platform is crucial for Disney in India and looks like they have positioned themselves quite well considering the lockdown scenario
More Competition For Netflix, Amazon Prime As Disney+ To Soon Launch In India
The announcement was made by Disney chief Bob Iger during the company's first quarter earnings call with analysts. The service would be launched as part of the existing streaming application Hotstar, erstwhile owned by Fox.
What India Made & Watched in 2019: #11 Popular Shows That You Can't-Miss
Entrepreneur India has handpicked some Indian web series that you need to binge-watch and relish some entertaining and engaging content
Over 40% Video Content Is Consumed In Regional Language: Hotstar
According to a report by Hotstar, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali are the top regional languages preferred by users for consuming video content
This OTT Player Is Looking To Become World's Largest Entertainment Platform
MX Player was launched in 2011 as a video playback app, but the company entered the OTT segment in February 2019 as it was realized that the app can be used to provide content as well
Here's Why Hotstar, Netflix & Amazon Prime are Dubbing Content in Regional Languages
According to the KPMG report titled 'India's Digital Future: Mass of Niches', dubbing existing content is considered as an effective tool for the OTT players to quickly expand the catalogue of original and movie content available