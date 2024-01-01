Hotstar

News and Trends

Disney Plans To Fire 7000 Employees: Report

The layoff decision was announced right after the company's announcement of recent quarterly earnings, while the company also revealed its plan to reorganize the work structure and slash jobs to reduce cost

By Teena Jose
Lifestyle

War Films you Should Watch Out For in 2021

The most exciting top five war movies that you must watch

Lifestyle

#7 Shows and Films to Watch This Weekend That Will Delight the True Cinephile in You

To have a fun-filled weekend for cinephile, Entrepreneur India has compiled the perfect list of must-watch films and shows for you to relish online

Lifestyle

RIP Director Nishikant Kamat: 5 Movies That Changed Bollywood's Thriller and Action Genre

While the industry is saddened by his demise, let's take this moment and appreciate some great piece of art and entertainment that he had created

Technology

From Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb to Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2, Watch First Day, First Show From Home Now

The first day, first show of Bollywood movies on OTT? Just sit at your home and get movies of Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and more home delivered to you

Lifestyle

How Covid-19 Increased Viewer's Appetite for OTT Content

So the landscape of content creation has changed but what exactly does it mean for OTT platforms like Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, AltBalaji, Voot Select, and more?

Lifestyle

Entrepreneur Pick: 12 Best Series to Watch During Lockdown

Popular shows across various genres that will entertain you throughout the lockdown

Lifestyle

Coronavirus Entertainment Industry: The Crippling Blow, Paradigm Shift and the Future

Never in the history had the entertainment industry witnessed such desolation. We spoke to popular LA-based producer Victor Garibay about implications, dark era, work and finance management in the movie business

Lifestyle

Entrepreneur Pick: 10 Web Series To Watch During Lockdown and Chill At Home

Now that we have some time to ourselves, here is an interesting mix of series handpicked by Entrepreneur India that will truly make one laugh, reflect, celebrate, cry and leave us asking for more

Technology

How Disney Plus' Launch in India Amid Lockdown Is a Smart & Master Move

The success of the new streaming platform is crucial for Disney in India and looks like they have positioned themselves quite well considering the lockdown scenario

News and Trends

More Competition For Netflix, Amazon Prime As Disney+ To Soon Launch In India

The announcement was made by Disney chief Bob Iger during the company's first quarter earnings call with analysts. The service would be launched as part of the existing streaming application Hotstar, erstwhile owned by Fox.

Lifestyle

What India Made & Watched in 2019: #11 Popular Shows That You Can't-Miss

Entrepreneur India has handpicked some Indian web series that you need to binge-watch and relish some entertaining and engaging content

News and Trends

Over 40% Video Content Is Consumed In Regional Language: Hotstar

According to a report by Hotstar, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali are the top regional languages preferred by users for consuming video content

Growth Strategies

This OTT Player Is Looking To Become World's Largest Entertainment Platform

MX Player was launched in 2011 as a video playback app, but the company entered the OTT segment in February 2019 as it was realized that the app can be used to provide content as well

Growth Strategies

Here's Why Hotstar, Netflix & Amazon Prime are Dubbing Content in Regional Languages

According to the KPMG report titled 'India's Digital Future: Mass of Niches', dubbing existing content is considered as an effective tool for the OTT players to quickly expand the catalogue of original and movie content available