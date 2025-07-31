HUL
Priya Nair to Become First Woman CEO and MD of HUL
She will succeed Rohit Jawa, who will step down on July 31, 2025, after a two-year tenure.
HUL vs Honasa: Beauty Ad Battle Reaches Courts
Both HUL and Honasa committed to taking down the disputed advertisements and social media posts within 24 hours, and related hoardings within 48 hours.
Consumer Giants Are Cutting Down Workforce & Commodity Prices, Is Economic Slowdown the Reason?
After Parle's unemployment scare, HUL slashes prices of select product portfolios
Unilever Emerges Winner, Clinches Horlicks and 3.3 Billion Euros Business
In a deal that will create new paths for India in the F&R industry, India's homegrown HUL merges with UK's food unicorn