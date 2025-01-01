Hyundai motor
Hyundai and Kia Exit Ola Electric, Sell Stake for INR 690 Cr
The two auto giants, part of the same South Korean group, had invested USD 300 million in Ola Electric in 2019.
Hyundai Motors India to Invest INR 38 Crore in Renewable Energy
The collaboration is set to establish a solar power plant with a 75 MW capacity and a wind power facility of 42.9 MW in Tamil Nadu, bringing the total renewable energy capacity to 118 MW.
Race for India's No. 2 Car Company Tightens as Tata and Mahindra Put Pressure on Hyundai
With a potential $3.5 billion Indian IPO on track for Hyundai, rival automobile companies, Tata Motors and Mahindra, eye the number two spot in the Indian market
Hyundai Motor Could be India's Biggest-Ever Initial Public Offering Worth $3 Billion: Report
Hyundai Motor expects a potential $3 billion as an Initial Public Offering (IPO), surpassing the previous record of $2.46 billion raised by India's life insurance.