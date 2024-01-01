IIM

Women Entrepreneur™

Entrepreneurs Getting a Holistic Management Training through 10,000 Women Programme

IIM Bangalore, in association with Goldman Sachs, seeks to provide inclusive management training to women entrepreneurs who wish to expand their venture.

By Gunjan Joshi
News and Trends

How This College Fest Attracted the Best Student Talent in India

IIM Rohtak's annual fest Infusion'18 saw participaton from more than 20 premier institutes

News and Trends

These #6 Indian, State-led Incubators are Helping Start-ups Kick off

Almost every business school has taken a step forward in forming an incubation center for aspiring student entrepreneurs, geared up to build their own start-ups.

Leadership

IIM Culture: Alumni Reveal What Makes It a Breeding Ground for Industry Bigwigs

IIM alumni talk about their experience at the institute and how it has helped them hone their entrepreneurial skills

Leadership

Spotting Entrepreneurs is a Fairly Multi-faceted Process Says IIM Professor

Several students also take up project courses aimed at validating their business models or designing a go-tomarket strategy for their planned ventures

Growth Strategies

Last Minute Tips Before Writing CAT

Keep these last minute tips in mind in order to save you from pressure situations:

News and Trends

Placement Blues: What Ivy-League Colleges Should Keep In Mind Prior To the Next Recruitment Season

"Ask the companies to discuss their current financials and risks during the Pre-Placement Presentation"

News and Trends

10 Reasons Why Graduates Prefer Getting Hired By A Startup

The moment you hear about a startup a huge pay package and stock options comes to your mind!

News and Trends

4 Reasons Why Startups Are Successful In Attracting Graduates In India

"Graduates should be wary of the word Unicorn"

Entrepreneurs

Move Over Me-Too Ventures, This Academic Incubator Values Uniqueness

"We do not incubate ventures that are adopting a "proven business model" from elsewhere in the world to India"

Entrepreneurs

Does An A-League Institute Guarantee Entrepreneurial Success?

An A-league institute gives you access to the best of netowrks