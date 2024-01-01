IITs
IIT-Kharagpur's Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2022 Kicks Off
Organized by the E-Cell, the platform is a junction for aspiring entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, angel investors, industry experts as well as students
IIT-Kanpur-Backed Phool.co Raises $1.4 Mn In Pre Series A Round
The funding was led by IAN Fund and San Francisco-based Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation
Looking for the Right Networking Opportunity? This Event Has All the Answers
The Local Startup Meet (LSM) is one of IIT Kharagpur's flagship events.
Has India Become The Hub of Startups, Courtesy IIT?
IITs are becoming the breeding ground for budding entrepreneurs
How This Indian College Summit is Taking the Entrepreneurial World by Storm
IIT Madras' E-Summit is back to celebrate entrepreneurship
How IIT Kanpur is Helping Young Entrepreneurs Network
An initiative of IITK Alumni Association, SMC is an event for the entrepreneurs, by the entrepreneurs.
'Networking is the Key to Become Successful Entrepreneurs'
Industry stalwarts, who attended the event, talked about how they overcame their challenges to disrupt the market with their unique ideas
Beginning with Just $100 to Becoming a CEO: Decoding The Warrior Woman
Padmasree Warrior strongly believes breakthroughs happen when divergent viewpoints collide
Down The Road
Bhavish Aggarwal started Ola (formerly Olacabs) in December 2010, along with Ankit Bhati, also an IIT- Bombay alumni, with a mission to build mobility for a billion Indians
In a Class of his Own
The company's focus has always been on its core values, like risk taking, openness, ownership, honesty and commitment and innovations, even while franchising.
Building Better Entrepreneurial Education
It's true when we talk about India's best B-schools the names that come to our mind are typically that of IITs and IIMs .
"I think Indian Start-ups Are as Good as American Start-ups"
Vinod Gupta has a history of giving and raising funds for Bill and Hillary Clinton during their campaign and has also got mentioned on latter's autobiography.
'Innovation & Technological Disruption to Dominate 2017'
Either it is Silicon Valley or Powai Valley, every start-up ecosystem has their own enchanting history and most likely to have a captivating and engaging future.
Top #6 Quotes by Sundar Pichai That Will Change Your Perspective Towards Work
Pichai believes it is important to learn to let go at all level of the organisation. It is essential for a head to trust others to do the right thing.
These #10 Indian Tech And Biz Schools Are Giving New Push to Entrepreneurship
There are many tech and biz schools, which are realizing the importance of providing a right mix of theoretical knowledge and practical business lessons.