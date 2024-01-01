Indian cricket team
Happy Birthday Captain: #5 Interesting Facts About Virat Kohli
The king of the Indian cricket team turns 32 and he is the perfect example of a great sportsman and leader
Virat Kohli: Playing In Bylanes of West Delhi To Becoming A Great Leader
A boy of West Delhi who just not became a successful cricketer but a leader of Indian National Cricket Team who people admire
Team Needs a Coach Who is Trained to Become One
The coaches of other sporting teams will learn from this fiasco, and the respective sports bodies begin to train coaches to be coaches
Indian Women Cricket Team Prove its Mettle Off-field. BCCI to Launch Women IPL Team
A BCCI official announced that in the next three years, the Board is planning to launch a women series of IPL
India's Ace Cricketers are Scoring Big on a Different Pitch
At the peak of his cricketing career in the 1980s, Kapil Dev realized how sportsmen struggle to meet their financial needs after retiring from active sports