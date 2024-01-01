Indian Gaming INDUSTRY
Nazara Technologies IPO Opens on Mar 17; Price Band Fixed At INR 1,100-1,101 Per Share
The company has stated that the bids can be made for a minimum of 13 equity shares and in multiples of 13 equity shares thereafter.
Private Tables To Big Prizes: Here's How Online Card Game Platforms Have Played Their Diwali Cards
Almost every online card game platform is expecting a surge in user base given limited house parties amid the pandemic
Meet The 'Netflix Of Gaming' That Offers 70+ Games To Indians
In September this year, WinZO Games raised $18 million in Series B Round which was led by Singapore-based Makers Fund and New York's Courtside Ventures
Here's Why More Investors Are Turning To the Online Gaming Industry
Currently estimated at $930 million, the Indian gaming industry is projected to be valued at $3.7 billion by 2024
Indian Gaming Sector Turning into a Mobile-First World
The cutting-edge combination of mobile and games powered by the internet brings in a huge opportunity for the Indian gaming market
Are You Game For Gaming? This Indian Platform Is Also Global
Young kids would easily be seen thronging to game parlors and waiting for their turns on the console.