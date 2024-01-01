Indian government
Govt Hits Back At WhatsApp, Says No Intention To Violate Right To Privacy
The government highlighted that any operations run in India are subject to the law of land and WhatsApp's refusal to comply with the guidelines is a "clear act of defiance of a measure whose intent can certainly not be doubted"
WhatsApp Takes Indian Govt To Delhi HC Against New IT Guidelines
Facebook-owned WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit in the court saying that one of the new guidelines will force WhatsApp to break protection to users
Multi-Pronged Regulations Answer To India's Crypto Problem, Not Blocking Transactions: Experts
It's high time the Indian government solved the regulatory labyrinth, as per industry stakeholders, in order to not just safeguard investor's money but also provide a clear direction to financial institutions
India Bans Another 43 Chinese Apps; List Includes AliExpress
The decision was taken by the ministry of electronics and information technology under section 69A of the Information Technology Act
Walking On Eggshells, PUBG Mobile's Parent Company Is Taking Scrupulous Steps To Return To India
India with 175 million downloads was the biggest market for PUBG mobile before it was banned
Digital Transformation Startups Rank High In Ministry of Commerce's National Startup Awards
The first edition of the awards recognized startups across 12 categories that are providing innovative solutions to solve real problems and challenges for India
India Bans PUBG Along With Other 117 Chinese Apps
The government said these apps were prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order
How the Industry is coping with the CBDT Mandate for Businesses to Accept Digital Payments
The move to promote the adoption of digital payment modes among the huge merchant base in India was driven by the government's march towards achieving the digital economy and becoming a less-cash economy
Here's all about NITI Aayog and Chinese Think Tank DRC's Business Dialogue in Wuhan
Fifth Dialogue between Niti Ayog and DRC (Development Research Centre) of the State Council, People's Republic of China, was held in Wuhan, China, on 28 November 2019
4 Factors How Privatization of Companies Would Turn Progressive for Modi Government
Indian government has been planning various measures since past 6 months to stabilize the country's economy. Few of its efforts include privatization of companies in order to augment the figures and achieve equilibrium.
What Does India-Finland Joint Commission Concludes On Business Grounds
On 21ST November 2019, the 19th session of India-Finland Joint Commission was held in New Delhi to promote business ties and strengthen the bilateral cooperation between both the nations
Here's What Bulgaria's Deputy PM Has to Say to Indian Investors
At India-Bulgaria Business Forum, Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Mariyana Nikolova urged Indian businesses and entrepreneurs to incorporate business interest in Bulgarian market
How PM Modi Urged Business Leaders at BRICS to Invest in India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to attend BRICS summit 2019 in Brasilia , aiming the $5 Trillion economy, PM Modi shared his views while taking part in the BRICS summit 2019
India is at the threshold of a Start-Up Boom: Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey
According to the minister for skill development and entrepreneurship, the increasing number of start-ups generates employment
Everything You Need To Know About Israeli Spyware Attack Through WhatsApp
Indian government has asked WhatsApp to explain how the spyware Pegasus was used to spy on Indian users by November 4