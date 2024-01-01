Indian Oil
News and Trends
Pneucons Secures Pre-Series Funding From Ather's CEO Tarun Mehta and Others
Pneucons will use the new funds to grow its team and boost cross-border transactions in engineering sectors like fire safety, pneumatics, hydraulics, and industrial automation.
2 Reasons Why Government Allowed Private Companies to Enter Fuel Retail Business
Government relaxed the norms for establishing petrol pumps, giving nod to non-oil ventures to step in the fuel retail business
Will Saudi Aramco's Business Interest benefit Indian Oil Business
Indian government is in a bid to sell its 53.29 per cent stake in BPCL to an investor in order to augment oil business in India
Renault Worried over India's EV Infrastructure, Homegrown Giants Say 'Main Hoon Na!'
Renault believes launching EV cars now in India is halo. Is it really?