Indian Oil

Pneucons Secures Pre-Series Funding From Ather's CEO Tarun Mehta and Others

Pneucons will use the new funds to grow its team and boost cross-border transactions in engineering sectors like fire safety, pneumatics, hydraulics, and industrial automation.

By Entrepreneur Staff
2 Reasons Why Government Allowed Private Companies to Enter Fuel Retail Business

Government relaxed the norms for establishing petrol pumps, giving nod to non-oil ventures to step in the fuel retail business

Will Saudi Aramco's Business Interest benefit Indian Oil Business

Indian government is in a bid to sell its 53.29 per cent stake in BPCL to an investor in order to augment oil business in India

Renault Worried over India's EV Infrastructure, Homegrown Giants Say 'Main Hoon Na!'

Renault believes launching EV cars now in India is halo. Is it really?