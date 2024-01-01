Indian Politician
At 32, This Woman Is the Mother of Two And Two-time MP
Raksha Nikhil Khadse is fondly addressed as Tai, or elder sister, by people of her constituency because of her good and social work
What Makes the Political Heir of India a Mixed Bag of Contradictions Flowing with More Misses than Hits?
Rahul Gandhi has seen criticism and opposition more than optimism and praises
From Getting Questioned over Educational Qualifications to Dethroning the First Family of Indian Politics: Why Smriti Irani is BJP's Ticket to Glory
Smriti Irani broke the strongest bastion of Congress, does that mean India has a new Prime Minister in making?
5 Young & Dynamic Indian Politicians to Look Out For in 2019 Elections
These bright politicians can change the face of Indian politics with their new-age ideas
Hardik Patel and His Road to Activism
The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti has been in the news since 2015 and so is the young leader that initiated it
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in His Many Hues of India
Trudeau was conferred by the Guard of Honor at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before he met with the Prime Minister of India
India Gets Its First-ever Full-Time Woman Defence Minister
India's security is now in the hands of two women leaders
How This IAS Officer Made a Powerful Entry into PM's Cabinet
In his noteworthy career, Singh has been a part of multiple roles under the UPA and NDA government.
Tejashwi Yadav: Watch Out for this Leader-in-the-making
From Day One, the daddy's obedient son knew how to give a personalized touch to the politics popularized by his father.