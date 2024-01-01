Indian Politician

Leadership

At 32, This Woman Is the Mother of Two And Two-time MP

Raksha Nikhil Khadse is fondly addressed as Tai, or elder sister, by people of her constituency because of her good and social work

By Saurabh Kumar
News and Trends

What Makes the Political Heir of India a Mixed Bag of Contradictions Flowing with More Misses than Hits?

Rahul Gandhi has seen criticism and opposition more than optimism and praises

News and Trends

From Getting Questioned over Educational Qualifications to Dethroning the First Family of Indian Politics: Why Smriti Irani is BJP's Ticket to Glory

Smriti Irani broke the strongest bastion of Congress, does that mean India has a new Prime Minister in making?

Leadership

5 Young & Dynamic Indian Politicians to Look Out For in 2019 Elections

These bright politicians can change the face of Indian politics with their new-age ideas

Entrepreneurs

Hardik Patel and His Road to Activism

The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti has been in the news since 2015 and so is the young leader that initiated it

News and Trends

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in His Many Hues of India

Trudeau was conferred by the Guard of Honor at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before he met with the Prime Minister of India

Leadership

India Gets Its First-ever Full-Time Woman Defence Minister

India's security is now in the hands of two women leaders

News and Trends

How This IAS Officer Made a Powerful Entry into PM's Cabinet

In his noteworthy career, Singh has been a part of multiple roles under the UPA and NDA government.

Leadership

Tejashwi Yadav: Watch Out for this Leader-in-the-making

From Day One, the daddy's obedient son knew how to give a personalized touch to the politics popularized by his father.