Indian startup ecosystem

News and Trends

Generative AI: the Rising Kid on the Start-up Block

The AI ecosystem in the country is a flourishing one, with reports stating that more than 4226 startups exist in the space in the country alone.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

India's Startup Ecosystem is Among the Most Vibrant in the World: Sequoia's Roelof Botha

Due to portfolio conflicts and market turbulence, Sequoia Capital announced last week that its India and China funds would separate and operate independently. Peak XV Partners will be the name of the India operations. The company's management is still the same.

Finance

Total Funding in Indian Fintechs Declined by 40% Last Year, 2023 Showing Improvement

India has emerged as a global fintech super-power and is now ranked number 3 in terms of total fintech companies.

Growth Strategies

How B2B SaaS is Spotlighting Indian Startup Ecosystem

Since January 2023, at least 10 B2B SaaS companies have raised money monthly in India at various stages, according to Tracxn data. Despite having a solid number of deals in January and February, March saw the highest number of transactions.

Starting a Business

Business Unusual – My First Moves

Keep some old, add some new

Women Entrepreneur™

Tech-Leadership Search Magician

Roopa Kumar, Founder & COO, Purple Quarter on being the talent finder of the tech world

News and Trends

Invest India Will Have a Dedicated Helpdesk For Startups: Piyush Goyal

Goyal also asked businesspeople to dedicate a portion of their wealth for the early-stage investing in indigenous startups

News and Trends

Gujarat and Andaman & Nicobar Islands Declared Best Performer In States' Startup Ranking

A total of 22 states and 3 union territories participated in the exercise

Leadership

Having Invested In Over 30 Start-Ups, This Is What Keeps This Angel Investor On His Toes

Apart from investing in personal capacity, 32-year-old Utsav Somani is also responsible for bringing AngelList to India. The platform connects investors and entrepreneurs and also helps the former create a VC fund for a single investment.

Technology

This Global Giant's VC Arm Invests In Technologies Of the Future

With the world in the midst of what is being termed the fourth industrial revolution, most major corporates are concerned about keeping up and innovating fast enough to provide the kind of solutions asked for by customers, according to Arvind Vasu, senior vice president of Asia investments at ABB Technology Ventures.

News and Trends

Early Stage Investment Into Indian Start-Ups More Than Doubled In 2019

According to a report by InnoVen Capital, which focused on investments across angel and pre-series A rounds, the investments amounted to INR 693 crore, driven by both the number of deals and their average size.

Growth Strategies

As Indian Start-up Ecosystem Evolves, Greater Diversification of Ideas and Space on the Cards

The last decade saw Indian entrepreneurial space gather immense pace with 49,000 start-ups taking off between 2008 and 2018

Growth Strategies

6 Things You Need to Discuss to Boost the Indian Startup Ecosystem

Our 5 trillion economy aspiration needs an executable plan, Entrepreneurs are already playing a pivotal role in it

Growth Strategies

Why Homegrown Startups are a Better Investment Bet?

Homegrown businesses bring a sense of trust among investors and kick starts their relationship with the business on a high node

News and Trends

India's Startup Ecosystem Now Boasts of 7,700 Tech Startups

According to NASSCOM's report, Bengaluru is the third biggest startup ecosystem in the world