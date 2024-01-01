Indian startup ecosystem
Generative AI: the Rising Kid on the Start-up Block
The AI ecosystem in the country is a flourishing one, with reports stating that more than 4226 startups exist in the space in the country alone.
India's Startup Ecosystem is Among the Most Vibrant in the World: Sequoia's Roelof Botha
Due to portfolio conflicts and market turbulence, Sequoia Capital announced last week that its India and China funds would separate and operate independently. Peak XV Partners will be the name of the India operations. The company's management is still the same.
Total Funding in Indian Fintechs Declined by 40% Last Year, 2023 Showing Improvement
India has emerged as a global fintech super-power and is now ranked number 3 in terms of total fintech companies.
How B2B SaaS is Spotlighting Indian Startup Ecosystem
Since January 2023, at least 10 B2B SaaS companies have raised money monthly in India at various stages, according to Tracxn data. Despite having a solid number of deals in January and February, March saw the highest number of transactions.
Tech-Leadership Search Magician
Roopa Kumar, Founder & COO, Purple Quarter on being the talent finder of the tech world
Invest India Will Have a Dedicated Helpdesk For Startups: Piyush Goyal
Goyal also asked businesspeople to dedicate a portion of their wealth for the early-stage investing in indigenous startups
Gujarat and Andaman & Nicobar Islands Declared Best Performer In States' Startup Ranking
A total of 22 states and 3 union territories participated in the exercise
Having Invested In Over 30 Start-Ups, This Is What Keeps This Angel Investor On His Toes
Apart from investing in personal capacity, 32-year-old Utsav Somani is also responsible for bringing AngelList to India. The platform connects investors and entrepreneurs and also helps the former create a VC fund for a single investment.
This Global Giant's VC Arm Invests In Technologies Of the Future
With the world in the midst of what is being termed the fourth industrial revolution, most major corporates are concerned about keeping up and innovating fast enough to provide the kind of solutions asked for by customers, according to Arvind Vasu, senior vice president of Asia investments at ABB Technology Ventures.
Early Stage Investment Into Indian Start-Ups More Than Doubled In 2019
According to a report by InnoVen Capital, which focused on investments across angel and pre-series A rounds, the investments amounted to INR 693 crore, driven by both the number of deals and their average size.
As Indian Start-up Ecosystem Evolves, Greater Diversification of Ideas and Space on the Cards
The last decade saw Indian entrepreneurial space gather immense pace with 49,000 start-ups taking off between 2008 and 2018
6 Things You Need to Discuss to Boost the Indian Startup Ecosystem
Our 5 trillion economy aspiration needs an executable plan, Entrepreneurs are already playing a pivotal role in it
Why Homegrown Startups are a Better Investment Bet?
Homegrown businesses bring a sense of trust among investors and kick starts their relationship with the business on a high node
India's Startup Ecosystem Now Boasts of 7,700 Tech Startups
According to NASSCOM's report, Bengaluru is the third biggest startup ecosystem in the world