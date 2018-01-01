Indian startup ecosystem
India's Startup Ecosystem Now Boasts of 7,700 Tech Startups
According to NASSCOM's report, Bengaluru is the third biggest startup ecosystem in the world
This State Govt is Busy Building a Growth Ecosystem for Startups
Andhra Pradesh government has also announced a global fintech challenge which includes USD 1mn as a grant.
This Regional Incubator is an Inspiration for Indian States to Improve their Start-up Ecosystem
This organization is now officially helping states like Goa, Assam, Delhi and a few others to build an early stage ecosystem
2017: How the Indian Start-up Ecosystem has Fared
According to NASSCOM's report, over 1,000 start-ups have been added in India