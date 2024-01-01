Indigo

IndiGo and Air India To Use AI For Better Customer Care Services

IndiGo and Air India to leverage AI-based tools to improve customer care services.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Zetwerk Secures USD 20 Mn from Indigo Co-founder Rakesh Gangwal

Through his investment firm Wheelhouse Venture Capital, Indigo Co-founder Rakesh Gangwal has infused money to Zetwerk.

Aviation & Sustainability: What are Airlines Doing To Mitigate Challenges

With every passing year, climate change is becoming alarming and the aviation sector has a significant role to play. The airlines are working towards development and adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at scale, incorporating uniforms made of sustainable and recycled materials, among others, to mitigate these challenges

Carbon Farming Startup Grow Indigo Secures $6 Million Funding

The company expects to enrol over 3.5 million acres in the next two years, and is expected to generate $7 billion annually additional income for smallholder farmers by 2030